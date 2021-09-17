Cottage inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh’s home is available for rent

A cottage that has been inspired by the home of the iconic cartoon character Winnie-The-Pooh is now available for rent.

According to a foreign news report, it is a part of the 95th anniversary of the iconic character. Airbnb and Disney had come together for making the “Bearbnb” cottage in East Sussex.

Kim Raymond, who has been drawing the character for the past 30 years, has also created the cottage as well.

Raymond said that she availed the books that are written by Alan Alexander Milne and the original illustrations by Ernest Howard Shepard for providing a pinpoint representation of the beloved teddy bear.

It bears “Mr. Sanders” sign over its door while pots along with the cupboards have “Hunny” written on it. There is a rocking chair and a sofa, with a teddy bear of Pooh.

The cottage is will have a large number of yoga mats along with throw blankets and journals that will make the visitors experience the surroundings and live their life like the cartoon character.

The fans of the Pooh will be offered $130 for a night stay from Monday.

There are several rules that will need to be followed. People will not be allowed to put their hands in the honey pots and will only be getting a snack of “a little something” at 11 in the morning.