Winona Ryder opens up about the heartbreaking inspiration behind her 'Stranger Things' role

American actress Winona Ryder has recently opened up about real-life inspiration behind her portrayal on Stranger Things.

The actress reflected on a scene searching for a child in supernatural drama.

She noted in her discussion with Interview magazine, “I had this experience when I was in my early twenties: there was a girl from the town that I grew up in. Her name was Polly Klaas and she was kidnapped. I knew her family”.

Winona revealed that the child “was missing for two months and very tragically, she had been killed”.

The actress stated that after being surrounded by tangible grief, “it’s otherworldly”.

Winona told the outlet that the child, who was killed, wanted to be an actress and her favourite book was Little Women, which is why she did that movie and dedicated it to her.

Interestingly, the Edward Scissorhands actress pointed out that the child’s disappearance came up for her when she started working on Stranger Things.

“I was actually really freaked out with Stranger Things, because I wanted them to know how serious that is, and that you can’t use disappearances as a tool to advance—it feels very personal,” explained the Girl, Interrupted actress.

Winona disclosed that she talked to Polly’s dad to portray her character perfectly.

“I worked really, really hard that first season, and then the show took off in a way that I have certainly never been a part of,” mentioned the actress.

Winona added that she had a “moment that was really liberating and relieving, when I realised the show was no longer about me”.