Winona Ryder tears up at Stranger Things 5 premiere

The international screening of Strange Things 5 was an unforgettable evening. On November 6, Stranger Things Day, your all-time favourite cast and producers came together at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the show’s fifth and last season, premiering with the initial four episodes on November 26.

Everyone, including Winona Ryder, who stars as Joyce Byers, the fiercely protective mother of Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), had a memorable evening. In fact, during the scenes when Ryder talked about her younger co-stars, she became quite emotional.

“I feel like this season I got to spend time with all of them, which was incredibly special. They’re, they’re just … I’ll get emotional … They’re just … I will always love them forever,” Winona Ryder stated, singing a snippet of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Who’s chopping onions, I wonder?

Take a tissue and watch the moment below.

When Winona Ryder cries, we all cry. pic.twitter.com/wufvuqP6VU — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025

You may continue to be in touch with the Stranger Things universe ahead of Season 5 by going out for a final ride with CicLAvia in Los Angeles on November 23, showing off your fandom at a local fan event, or going to a performance of the critically acclaimed play Stranger Things: The First Shadow in New York or London.