Winter knocks the door in upcountry with snowfall in Kalam

ISLAMABAD: The winter has knocked the door of the upcountry with snowfall in scenic tourist attraction Kalam in Swat adding to the natural beauty of the valley.

Temperatures dropped with rainfall in plains of Mansehra and snowfall in upper areas.

Around one feet snowfall recorded at Babusar Top, according to weather reports. Heavy snowfall has also affected the traffic flow in the area.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in upper parts of the country i.e., Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the Potohar region in upper Punjab with adjoining Kashmir.

Rainfall is expected in Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Malakand and Abbottabad in KP, hailstorm in plains and snowfall in mountains, according to the weather report.

Meanwhile, Karachi and other districts of Sindh passing through an extended stretch of the hot weather in October, mercury two to three degrees above the normal temperatures in the region.