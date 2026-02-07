Winter Olympics 2026: Martha Stewart shares honest opinions on 'Heated Rivalry'

Martha Stewart expressed that she is not a fan of HBO’s gay-themed hockey show, Heated Rivalry, during a Super Bowl week interview with sports broadcaster Kay Adams.

The discussion took place on Friday while covering the lead-up to the Winter Olympics.

Adams asked Stewart about her late-night viewing habits, suggesting Heated Rivalry as a potential option for hockey-themed entertainment. Stewart responded, “I tried. It doesn’t turn me on. That’s not my stuff,” signalling her lack of interest in the series. Both Stewart and Adams were reportedly giggling during the conversation.

Heated Rivalry, marketed by HBO as a progressive and “hot new show,” has been promoted as a gay sports romance series. Despite the network’s claims, Nielsen streaming data shows that the series did not appear in the Top 10 lists during multiple weeks in November and December 2025. HBO has not publicly released official viewership numbers for the show.

The series’ absence from Nielsen rankings contrasts with other HBO titles, such as IT: Welcome to Derry, which appeared on both overall and acquired title Top 10 lists during the same periods.

Stewart’s comments come amid the Winter Olympics, where hockey coverage is a focus for broadcasters. The remarks highlighted her personal taste in television, with Stewart prioritizing shows aligned with her long-standing lifestyle and culinary interests rather than LGBTQ+ sports-themed dramas.

Heated Rivalry continues to air on HBO Max as part of the network’s lineup, though official viewership metrics remain undisclosed.