IPEMC meets today to decide on winter vacations

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held on Tuesday to make a final decision on winter vacations, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood. The meeting would be attended by all education ministers.

The meeting will also consider a proposal to shift the winter break to January while reviewing reforms to the provincial education system.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh Education and Literacy Department had already announced that all public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed on account of winter vacations from December 20 to January 1.

The approval was given in the meeting of the Steering Committee on Education that met in Karachi, chaired by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Earlier, the recommendations for winter vacations were forwarded suggesting from December 20 to January 3.

