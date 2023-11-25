‘Wish we had 300 runs’ – Mohammed Shami reflects on World Cup final loss against Australia

The star Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami recently opened up about the team’s poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia, stating that they were short of runs with the bat.

The fast bowler, Mohammad Shami, stated that if the team had scored 300 runs while batting first then the Indian bowlers have easily defended the total.

Notably, the Indian team managed only 240 runs in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by Australia, meanwhile, the score was easily chased down by the kangaroos in the 43 over and claimed the sixth World Cup title.

“We didn’t have as many runs. Wish we had 300 runs, then we could have easily defended. But I don’t think it is right to blame any one particular thing. It is important to look at where we stand as a team. It is important to work as a unit. But I’ll say one thing that maybe, we fell short on runs,” Shami said during an interview with Indian media.

While India ended their World Cup campaign as a losing side, Mohammad Shami finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker bowler and also holds the record for most fifers in the ODI World Cup history.