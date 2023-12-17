With Interpol help, FIA arrests fugitive from UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a fugitive from UAE with the help of the International Police (Interpol).

The accused against whom cases were registered under the provisions of murder and dacoity was brought to Islamabad Airport before being handed over to the police concerned by the FIA Immigration Wing.

The accused was wanted by Rawalpindi police.

Last year, Interpol Pakistan issued 117 red notices for the suspects’ arrest which was made possible due to the close coordination of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol UAE.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched the country’s first Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

Complaints against human traffickers can be lodged by calling 111-247-786.

This initiative, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and funded by the Australian High Commission, introduces a national referral mechanism and a Management Information System (MIS) to streamline services for victims of human trafficking.

Addressing the audience, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt underscored the significance of the National TIP Hotline project, emphasizing its pivotal role in the ongoing fight against trafficking crimes. The Australian deputy high commissioner commended the collaborative efforts of FIA and ILO, acknowledging the launch of this application as a revolutionary step to combat human trafficking in all its forms. This innovative approach aims to provide comprehensive support to victims and streamline the process of reporting and addressing human trafficking cases throughout Pakistan.