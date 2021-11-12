With Rs332 bn, Sehat cards to be distributed across Punjab from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved key measures needed to roll out Sehat Card facility to the entire Punjab population from January 01, ARY NEWS reported.

The details were shared with the prime minister by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, who briefed that an overall Rs332 billion has been allocated for the distribution of Sehat cards among 29.3 million families in the province.

“8.5 million families in the Punjab province have so far received the cards while the remaining will receive the cards between January and March 2022,” she said in a briefing to Imran Khan.

The Sehat card would include free treatment of cancer, cardiac arrest and lungs-related diseases, sugar, surgeries and pregnancy-related operations.

The health minister briefed that 300 private hospitals are also included in the panel of the card which would involve free treatment to those admitted to the hospital.

The prime minister directed the minister to expedite the process of distribution of Sehat cards among the Punjab population.

In May this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for seven districts of the Punjab province during a ceremony in Layyah, providing universal health coverage to 100 percent population of the districts.

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the initiative, the prime minister said that every family under the program would have health insurance of Rs720,000 besides getting an additional amount of Rs300,000 in case of further treatment.

Under the initiative, 100 percent population of the seven districts in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions will be covered under the Sehat Insaf Card.

