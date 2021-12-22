Witness cross-examined in Paragon housing society reference hearing

LAHORE: Cross-examination of a witness completed in the accountability court in Paragon housing society reference, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court summoned more witnesses after completion of cross-examination of prosecution witness Shagufta Tahir today.

The court also issued bailable warrants of four witnesses, Anwar Hussain, Mohammad Ijaz, Munawar Hussain and Waqas Maqsood over their absence in the case hearing.

The court had summoned these four witnesses to record their statements.

The accountability court later adjourned further hearing of the National Accountability Bureau reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique and others.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Saad Rafique and others had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the reference, Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

Later, talking to media outside the court, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the PML-N deems that Nawaz Sharif should not be handed over to the brutes. “He should get medical treatment where he is staying,” Saad Rafique a stalwart of PML-N said.

“Politicians can guide while remaining overseas,” he said.

Commenting on the recent OIC moot, he said the issue of Kashmir should also required to be discussed in the session.

“Afghanistan facing a humanitarian crisis, the world should not leave the country to suffer in isolation,” he added.

