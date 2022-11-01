Witnesses identify four Machar Colony lynching accused in court

KARACHI: The witnesses identified four accused of Machar Colony lynching incident in identification parade, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two eyewitnesses identified four suspects of the mob lynching episode in Karachi’s Machar Colony, in which two employees of a telecom company were murdered.

Identification parade held at the court of Judicial Magistrate West in the City Court Complex.

“The accused subjected to torture the two victims with blows of bricks and stones,” eyewitness said. “The accused also hit and injured with blow of stones, when I had tried to save the victims,” an eyewitness told the court.

The court made the identification parade as part of the case proceedings.

An anti-terrorism court has awarded physical remand of the accused to the police for investigation.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machar Colony on Friday who were later identified as workers of a telecom company.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident, adding that addresses and other information about eight suspects involved in hurling stones at the victims had been collected.

The policemen said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with construction blocks.

