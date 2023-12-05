Witnesses record testimonies in PTI supremo-Bushra Bibi nikkah case

ISLAMABAD: Four witnesses on Tuesday recorded their testimonies in the PTI supremo-Bushra Bibi nikkah case, ARY News reported.

Islamabad Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the illegal marriage case, during which the petitioner’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi and witnesses appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the statements of the case witness and Khawar Maneka’s domestic help Muhammad Latif were recorded, after which the statements of the four witnesses of the case were recorded.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing till December 8 after seeking arguments on the merits of the case.

The petitioner’s lawyers will make arguments on the admissibility of the case in the next hearing on Friday. It may be mentioned here that Khawar Maneka moved to Islamabad local court against the alleged illegal nikkah of his ex-wife and PTI supremo.

Marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI supremo’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.