Wiz Khalifa announces sudden death of father Laurence Thomaz at 63

Wiz Khalifa is mourning the loss of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, who died suddenly at the age of 63.

The rapper, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, shared the news with fans on February 13 via X, writing, “Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me.”

He added that his father “went on like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz.”

Khalifa later revealed that their final conversation centered on his latest acting project. The rapper is set to appear in the upcoming crime drama Moses the Black, and said he had promised his father he would continue pursuing more film roles.

In subsequent posts, Khalifa thanked fans for their support during what he described as a difficult time. “Thank you all for your kind words. It really means a lot… and is helping me feel better,” he continued on X.

Wiz Khalifa further added, “My father’s passing was sudden but seeing how many people love and respected him makes [me] happy and i know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted.”

Moses the Black follows a gangster living in Chicago who seeks vengeance over the murder of his closest friend.