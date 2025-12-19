Wiz Khalifa sentenced to 9 months in Romanian jail for drug possession

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in a Romanian jail over a year after his arrest for illegal drug possession.

According to Associated Press, the 38-year-old – whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz – was headlining the “Beach, Please!” festival in Costinesti, Romania, in July 2024 when he allegedly possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and consumed some onstage.

The Constanta Court of Appeal handed down the sentence on Thursday, December 18, after Khalifa was convicted of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.”

The judges noted that Khalifa’s public behavior sent a message that could normalize drug use among young people, describing his actions as “ostentatious conduct that significantly amplifies the social danger of the offence.”

The judge further added that the Yellow and Black hitmaker“transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of, and implicitly the consumption of, drugs among young people.”

The decision came months after a lower court in Constanta County issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei ($830) for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs” in April 2025. Prosecutors appealed the court’s decision and sought a higher sentence.

Shortly after his July 2024 performance, Khalifa addressed the situation in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The rapper said he “didn’t mean any disrespect” by smoking marijuana onstage.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time,” he wrote at the time.

As a U.S. citizen who does not reside in Romania, it remains unclear whether authorities will pursue an extradition request to enforce the jail sentence.