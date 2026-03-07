Wizz Air UK gets green light for UK-US charter flights

Wizz Air said on Friday it received ​permits to operate flights to the US from the UK, opening doors for the budget carrier to offer charter flights, though it currently ​has no plans for regular commercial services.

The airline ​said it will provide charter flights for ⁠European football teams and fans attending the soccer ​World Cup, as well as tour operators arranging ​group trips to the US.

Despite a decline in interest in some traditional US. tourist spots, airlines on both sides of ​the Atlantic remain optimistic that visitor numbers will ​rebound this year, helped by the World Cup in North ‌America, ⁠with matches in 10 US. states such as Missouri and Massachusetts.

Wizz’s shares were down over 3% at 1203 GMT on Friday, amidst a broader selloff ​in airline ​stocks, as ⁠carriers struggle to absorb the escalating U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran.

The ​airline had said the Middle East ​conflict would ⁠dent its fiscal 2026 net profit by about 50 million euros ($57.83 million).

The company’s UK unit had applied ⁠to ​the US. Department of Transportation for ​a foreign air carrier permit in January.

UK sending four extra Typhoon jets to Qatar, PM Starmer says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that four additional ​Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to ‌Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, insisting that the UK has the right plan for defence.

UK’s ​cautious response to the Iran crisis and ​a drone attack on its key military base ⁠in Cyprus have led to doubts among ​partners about its military effectiveness.

U.S. President Donald Trump ​has also criticised Starmer for failing to provide sufficient support for his strikes on Iran.