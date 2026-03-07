Wizz Air UK gets green light for UK-US charter flights
- By Reuters -
- Mar 07, 2026
Wizz Air said on Friday it received permits to operate flights to the US from the UK, opening doors for the budget carrier to offer charter flights, though it currently has no plans for regular commercial services.
The airline said it will provide charter flights for European football teams and fans attending the soccer World Cup, as well as tour operators arranging group trips to the US.
Despite a decline in interest in some traditional US. tourist spots, airlines on both sides of the Atlantic remain optimistic that visitor numbers will rebound this year, helped by the World Cup in North America, with matches in 10 US. states such as Missouri and Massachusetts.
Wizz’s shares were down over 3% at 1203 GMT on Friday, amidst a broader selloff in airline stocks, as carriers struggle to absorb the escalating U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran.
The airline had said the Middle East conflict would dent its fiscal 2026 net profit by about 50 million euros ($57.83 million).
The company’s UK unit had applied to the US. Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit in January.
UK sending four extra Typhoon jets to Qatar, PM Starmer says
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that four additional Typhoon fighter jets would be sent to Qatar as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, insisting that the UK has the right plan for defence.
UK’s cautious response to the Iran crisis and a drone attack on its key military base in Cyprus have led to doubts among partners about its military effectiveness.
U.S. President Donald Trump has also criticised Starmer for failing to provide sufficient support for his strikes on Iran.