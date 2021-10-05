Wizz Air named ‘airline of the year’

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, was named airline of the year at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards, Wizz Air has announced.

The award was received by Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers COVID Special dinner in London on September 20, 2021.

Airline Economics praised WIZZ for its handling of the pandemic, with the award based on criteria including profit, debt, load figures, RPK, orders and routes held, and expansion activity.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wizz Air has launched over 300 new routes, opened 17 new bases and delivered 33 new aircraft since March 2020, and is now flying over 100% of its pre-Covid capacity.

Now in its tenth year, the Aviation 100 Awards celebrate the very best companies, individuals and transactions in the aviation finance and leasing sector. 2020 was an unprecedented and transformative year for the aviation industry, therefore, when voting, the industry was asked to consider how companies and individuals responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, including their ability to raise additional funds, manage a new operating environment as well as its overall crisis response and future resilience.

