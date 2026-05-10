Insomniac Games has excited fans by finally announcing the release date for one of its most anticipated projects. Marvel’s Wolverine will be launching on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026. The news was shared across social media, ending a long wait during which fans eagerly looked for updates on the game’s progress.

This new Wolverine adventure will be fresh and unique, not following any existing comic storylines. Instead, it will take fans on an exciting journey with Logan across diverse settings such as Tokyo, the wilds of Canada, and the underground city of Madripoor.

The studio has opted for a darker tone than its Spider-Man games, focusing on gritty, close-quarters combat where Wolverine’s claws, speed, and healing abilities shine in intense action scenes. Early glimpses suggest the gameplay will be thrilling and cinematic, emphasizing brutal hand-to-hand fights over long-range combat.

With the release date ahead of many other big titles expected around the same time, Wolverine could shine even brighter among the gaming crowd. Fans can already add it to their wishlist, and more gameplay details are on the horizon before pre-orders open.

First unveiled in 2021, this game remains one of PlayStation’s most talked-about upcoming exclusive titles.