Woman, 106, recovers from Delta variant in Karachi

KARACHI: An elderly woman, 106, has recovered from Delta variant who was admitted to COVID-19 centre at Karachi’s Lyari medical college, ARY News reported on Friday.

The elderly woman aged 106, Haseen Bibi, had been admitted to a medical centre established at Karachi’s Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari. The woman has won the battle against the deadly Delta variant and is discharged from the Covid ward.

The hospital staff and her family celebrated her recovery from novel coronavirus by cutting a cake at the medical centre.

It is important to mention here that the variant of COVID-19 also called double mutant had detected in India for the first time in September 2020.

Chinese experts declared the Delta variant thousand times more dangerous than the other genres of novel coronavirus as it gives very little time for the detection of symptoms among the affected people and is more contagious.

According to experts, a person suffered fever and cough during the first four days after contracting Delta variant as compared to the first genre of the coronavirus which takes six days to expose its symptoms.