Woman, 36, allegedly burnt alive by family in Karachi

KARACHI: A 36-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her father, step mother and brother in Karachi’s Pehelwan Goth area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The deceased woman was identified as 36-year-old Kanwal who had been allegedly burnt alive by her family in the Pehelwan Goth area of Karachi on July 31. The suspicion of torching her to death was made by her brother, Abdul Qadir, who registered a case at Sharea Faisal police station.

Police registered a murder case under Section 302 over the complaint of her brother. The complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that the stepmother, real father and brother were involved in torching his sister to death.

READ: YOUTH BURNT ALIVE IN KARACHI’S GRAVEYARD

He claimed that Kanwal was consistently being tortured by the family before the burning incident. He criticised that police officials were claiming that her sister committed suicide by torching her and they recorded her statement.

Abdul Qadir was of the view that Kanwal’s body was fully affected and her lips were stuck due to burns then how could she record a statement and from where police got her fingerprints.

He added that post-mortem was conducted on Monday’s evening and its report will further reveal the facts.