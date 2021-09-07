Woman, accomplices nabbed for filing ‘fake rape case to extort money’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested a woman and her accomplices on the charges of filing a fake rape case against a landlord to extort money, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police took an action against a woman and her accomplices over the registration of a fake rape case against a landlord. The arrested woman was identified as Kiran and her accomplices include Khalid and Abbas.

Police launched a thorough investigation after the registration of a case against them.

According to police, the resident of Pindi Bhattian, Kiran, had levelled rape allegations against a landlord and demanded to pay Rs500,000, whereas, two men became witnesses in the case.

Police added that the rape allegations were proved false in light of the report that came after her medical examination. Moreover, the name, address and national identity card number were turned out to be false on the First Information Report (FIR).

Police said that a case was registered against the woman and her accomplices and further investigation is underway.