Woman allegedly raped at Margalla Hills’ hiking trail in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A man allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint at a hiking trail of Margalla Hills in the limits of Kohsar police station, it emerged Saturday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the rape survivor under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station in the early hours of the morning.

According to the survivor, the accused contacted her via WhatsApp around a couple of months ago. During their conversation, Noman told her he was an accountant in the education department.

“He told me he was an accountant in the education department, where some vacancies were available,” the FIR quoted the complainant as saying, adding he asked for Rs50,000 in return for the job.

She told police that the suspect also asked her to come to Rawalpindi and she reached there on Wednesday (July 12).

The woman, a resident of Muridke in Sheikhupura district, agreed to come to Islamabad for the interview with cash, the FIR stated.

She arrived in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and stayed with a relative. On the same day, she met Noman and paid him Rs30,000. She was supposed to pay the remaining Rs20,000 after getting the job, the FIR added.

According to the FIR, both agreed to meet the next day, Thursday, on which the heinous crime took place. She said her attacker was armed and threatened her with dire consequence if she tried to shout for help or seek legal help later.

The complaint said the suspect later dropped her at the last bus stop of Tench Bhatta after threatening her again.