GUJRANWALA: The bodies of a mother and daughter were found in a house within the jurisdiction of the Girjakh Police Station in the Rehmatpura area on Monday, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the victims were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon.

Notably, the killer did not harm the deceased woman’s second daughter, who is currently in police custody for her safety and questioning.

Police have shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Following the report, the Superintendent of Police (SP) City arrived at the crime scene with a heavy contingent of police.

The deceased woman’s husband, a house painter by profession, stated that he became worried and asked others to check on them when his wife failed to answer his calls.

While the investigation is ongoing, the motive behind the double murder has yet to be ascertained.

City Police Officer (CPO) Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul took immediate notice of the tragic incident. He visited the crime scene to review the evidence in detail and formed special teams to apprehend the unidentified culprits.

The CPO vowed that the perpetrators involved in the gruesome murder would be traced soon, ensuring that justice would be served to the victim’s family at all costs.

Forensic teams and police investigators are currently processing the evidence and examining the case from multiple angles.