Woman arrested after 18‑day‑old baby dies in ‘tragic’ fall

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-day-old baby girl died following a fall from height at a residential property in London.

Police said the woman was detained at a flat on Horseferry Road in Westminster on Saturday morning (March 14) and remains in custody while detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

Officers were called to the address at around 7:30am after reports that the newborn had fallen. Paramedics attempted to save the child and transferred her to hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Detectives described the incident as “extremely tragic” and said they believe it occurred within a domestic setting.

“Our thoughts today are with the baby’s family,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police.

“The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent enquiries around the circumstances. At this stage, we believe the incident occurred within a domestic context, but we are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.”

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the fall to contact authorities by calling 101 and quoting reference 1596/14MAR.

A police cordon was set up along Great Peter Street, near Horseferry Road, later on Saturday as forensic teams examined the scene. Officers in protective suits were seen working inside a third-floor flat in the Peabody Estate while traffic was diverted around the area.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said the baby was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre.