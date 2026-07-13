KARNATAKA: Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly performing black magic on a judge in an attempt to influence the outcome of a civil case, Indian media reported on Monday.

The accused, identified as Manjula, a resident of Chikkaballapura, was produced before a court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to police, Manjula allegedly sprinkled white mustard seeds on the judge’s chair and dais inside the 1st Additional Civil and JMFC Court in Chikkaballapura, believing the act would help her secure a favourable verdict in a pending land dispute.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on July 9. Court staff discovered the white mustard seeds scattered on the judge’s chair and immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the woman carrying out the act.

Following the incident, the court administrator lodged a complaint with Chikkaballapura City Police Station, leading to the registration of a case and the woman’s arrest.

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District Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said the accused confessed during questioning that she had resorted to black magic in the hope of winning her civil land case.

“A case has been registered under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017. Based on a complaint filed by court staff and CCTV evidence, the woman was taken into custody,” the police official said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, while the accused remains in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.