Woman arrested for plotting ex-lover’s murder in Karachi

A Karachi woman was arrested for plotting ex-lover’s murder in city’s Shah Latif Town area, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting police.

As per details, Karachi police solved the brutal murder case within 72 hours that came to light with the discovery of a tortured body in a suitcase.

The police said arrested woman named Aliza allegedly conspired with her lover, security guard Mola Bux, to kill her former lover, a bus conductor named Asif.

The investigation revealed that Aliza and Asif became acquainted four months ago on a Ranipur-bound bus where Asif worked as a conductor. Asif had visited Aliza in Karachi two to three times.

Meanwhile, Aliza’s husband, who is also a security guard, used to work alongside Mola Bux. A month ago, Mola Bux visited Aliza’s home and developed a relationship with her.

Upon discovering Aliza’s previous relationship with Asif, Mola Bux became jealous.

Read more: Relative arrested in minor girl’s rape, murder in Liaquatabad

He lured Asif to woman’s house through a phone call under the pretext of a meeting. While Aliza distracted him, Mola Bux, hiding in another room, ambushed him wearing gloves and struck him repeatedly on the head with a hammer.

Aliza then assisted in strangling Asif using her dupatta, tearing it into two to tighten the grip. The body was then transported in a rickshaw, hired for Rs300, and dumped near a wooded area in Sector 21.

Using advanced technical methods, Karachi police were able to crack this blind and intricate murder case in just three days.