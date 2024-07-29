Woman arrested for smuggling drugs in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district police have foiled a bid of natrocits smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug peddler here at Bypass road in the limits of Saddar police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station headed by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Mukhtiyar Ahmad, taking action against smuggling of drugs, arrested a burqa-clad lady from Bypass road.

The police also recovered 6.257 kilograms hashish from his possession.

The accused was identified as Wakeelan Bibi wife of Ghazi Marjan, a resident of Gomal area of Tank. The police registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood appreciated the performance of police team. He said the district police were taking all possible measures to eradicate all crimes from the society especially the menace of drugs.

READ: Man selling drugs to university girls arrested in Karachi

In a separate incident, police arrested a key suspect involved in selling drugs to university girls in Karachi.

The arrested individual, identified as Ahsan, is an operative of an inter-provincial group engaged in the distribution of cocaine across various areas of Karachi.

During his interrogation, Ahsan made several alarming revelations.

He disclosed that one gram of cocaine is sold for Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000. The leader of the gang, Rana Shehryar alias Sherry, is reportedly based in Dubai.

Ahsan explained that Rana Shehryar directs the locations for cocaine deliveries from Dubai.

Ahsan’s clients include students from colleges and universities, as well as women, youth, and elderly individuals.