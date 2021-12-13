Woman beats up husband in hospital as video goes viral

OKARA: A video of a woman beating her husband over differences between them at a hospital in Okara district of the Punjab province has gone viral.

The unlikely incident was reported at the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Okara where a woman beat up her husband along with her family members.

The sources having knowledge of the entire episode said that there was already a dispute ongoing between the couple and it escalated after they came into interaction with each other at the DHQ hospital.

“Both of them were visiting the health facility for a medical check-up when it happened,” they said.

The video shows two women slapping the man as guards at the hospital are seen dragging him and trying to save him from them.

A similar incident of beating given by a woman however under separate circumstances was reported in Abbottabad, where a woman beat up a man for harassing her in public.

A video available with ARY News shows that woman was walking back home when a passer-by man in a bazaar tried to harass her. She caught hold of him and started to beat him.

CCTV footage shows that woman ran after a man who harassed her and started beating him with punches and kicks. Following the incident, People present in the local bazaar of Abbottabad also gathered at the scene.

