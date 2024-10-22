PGC incident: Woman introducing herself as mother of victim arrested

LAHORE: A major development has emerged in Punjab college incident, where the police claimed to have arrested the woman introducing herself as mother of the alleged rape victim, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, the arrested woman is allegedly involved in spreading an unverified report on social media, claiming a first-year female student was raped at a private college in Lahore.

The woman, identified as Sara Khan, was found to be lying about the incident and was arrested in Karachi before being transferred to Lahore for further investigation.

The Gulberg Police Station registered a case against her under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) Act, 2016.

The police officials revealed that Sara Khan has been affiliated with a political party, and her statement, during the initial investigation, confessed that the video was uploaded on social media to get views.

The police have also stated that the arrested accused will be presented before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record her statement.

Meanwhile, a total of four cases has been registered against the accused for spreading false news related to the private college in Lahore.