Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Salah Uddin

Woman gives birth on flight from Sharjah to Sialkot

test

MULTAN: A foreign airline’s plane made an emergency landing at Multan International Airport as a woman gave birth on a flight from Sharjah to Sialkot, ARY News reported on Monday.

A foreign airline’s flight scheduled from Sharjah to Sialkot made an emergency landing at Multan airport after a woman went into midflight labour on a flight. The woman gave birth to a baby boy during an in-route flight.

An ambulance of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) along with a doctor and paramedical staff was available at the apron to receive the lady and her newborn.

The mother and her child were immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital by the medical team, sources told ARY News.

Comments

Salah Uddin

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.