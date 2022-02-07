Woman gives birth on flight from Sharjah to Sialkot

MULTAN: A foreign airline’s plane made an emergency landing at Multan International Airport as a woman gave birth on a flight from Sharjah to Sialkot, ARY News reported on Monday.

An ambulance of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) along with a doctor and paramedical staff was available at the apron to receive the lady and her newborn.

The mother and her child were immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital by the medical team, sources told ARY News.

G9-552 Sharjah to Sialkot made emergency landing at MIAP. As per detail one of the lady passengers named as Gul Bano delivered a male baby during inroute flight. Resultantly, Captain of aircraft took permission and landed at MIAP due to above said reason. CAA ambulance — M.Salahuddin (@salahary) February 7, 2022

