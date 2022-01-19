Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Woman breaks the internet with viral paragliding video

Social media users were in splits as a video of a woman who was scared out of her wits during a paragliding expedition went viral.

The clip is identical to that of Vipin Sahu’s “land karade jagga” rant. The viral video saw him pleading with the instructor to make him land.

A similar thing happened this time around.

The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service Dr M. V. Rao.

In the video, we can hear the woman saying that she would kill her husband for asking her to try paragliding and that she will not spare him once she lands.

The instructor tried to soother her nerves and relax but she was taking none of it. She admitted to being scared and could not look down.

The Twitter video has more than 10,000 likes from its users. They came up with some hilarious comments.

Earlier, a Danish woman and pilot landed in trouble when the rope attached to their parachute snapped mid-air in Turkey.

The 70-year-old tourist’s video, who was paragliding in Alanya, a resort town on Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast, has gone viral owing to how she maintained her composure despite the imminent danger.

