Woman breaks into dental clinic, steals cash, extracts 13 teeth from patient

In a shocking incident, a US woman has been arrested for breaking into a dental clinic, stealing cash and pulling more than a dozen teeth from an unconscious patient.

Laurel Eich, who formerly worked at the dental clinic in Nevada, admitted to police that she performed the procedure to extract 13 teeth from an unidentified person without a medical licence.

The break-in tool place on May 3. Police found a broken window and a cash drawer that was tempered with.

The burglar stole nearly $23,000 in cash and checks, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A lengthy investigation led investigators to Eich.

— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) July 15, 2021

She is accused of planning and executing the break-in. The illegal tooth extractions occurred on a different date before the burglary, according to the police.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical licence.