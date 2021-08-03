Woman burns herself while using rubbing alcohol to kill bed bugs inside car

A woman in Michigan has accidentally set herself on fire while using rubbing alcohol to torch the vehicle for killing the bed bugs inside her car.

According to New York Post, an unidentified woman, 31, had a panic attack after finding the bed bugs inside her car and she decided to use rubbing alcohol to torch the vehicle.

Later, she accidentally set herself on fire during the torching.

Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately and doused the blaze, however, the woman is reported to have suffered second-degree burns from the incident.

She was then shifted to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The incident happened in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac on Tuesday.