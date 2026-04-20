Los Angeles: US federal prosecutors said Sunday an Iranian national was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan on behalf of Tehran.

Shamim Mafi, 44, is charged with “brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan,” US Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in an X post.

A resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills, Mafi “is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016,” the prosecutor said.

Mafi was arrested Saturday and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

The post was accompanied by images of a woman presumed to be Mafi surrounded by federal agents at the airport, a large drone on a tarmac, a woman’s ID image and bundles of cash.

The United Nations recently warned that Sudan is at risk of slipping into “full-scale famine and collapse,” as the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) enters its fourth year.

The UN Sudan chief Denise Brown told AFP Thursday Sudan is facing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, and weapons from outside sources deserve part of the blame.

The UN has repeatedly called on foreign powers to stop fueling the war, but has not accused specific states.

On one side, the Sudanese army has been backed by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and deployed Turkish and Iranian-made drones.

However, most of the blame has been pointed at the United Arab Emirates, which denies evidence it has funnelled arms to the RSF, who have been accused of genocide.