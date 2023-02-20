Woman claims she is the missing child Madeleine McCann

A Polish woman claimed that she is the British girl Madeleine McCann who was vanished in Portugal 16 years ago.

The 22-year-old Julia Wendel, says that she have evidence to prove her claims. she said “I discovered what happened to Madeleine McCann, and I connected the dots, It’s so stressful trying to get people to believe me”

Julia Wendel said that she has blurry memory of her past but few things that she still remember is that a German pedophile who was a primary suspect in the disappearance had assaulted her as a child.

On the other hand, the Madeleine McCann’s family have also approached her and asked her to perform DNA and prove her claims true.

Wendel does look like Madeleine McCann, there is no question in that but her age make everyone wonder if her claims are true or not. Born in 2003, Madeleine McCann would be 19 by now, but this Polish girl is 21 years old.

A German prosecutor earlier claimed that Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, was assumed to be dead and an imprisoned German child abuser was the murder suspect.

McCann vanished from her bedroom on May 3 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance sparked an international search, with missing posters of the little girl’s face papered across the world and celebrity appeals for information that could help track her down and bring her abductors to justice.

