Woman dances with a human skeleton, image goes viral

A picture of a woman, wearing a nun costume, dancing with human and dog skeletons in a graveyard in England has been making rounds.

According to reports, the image was taken by a commuter on Spring Bank West near the Hull General Cemetary.

It is to be noted that the graveyard is the resting place of 184 cholera outbreak victims.

The Hull General Cemetery has not been used for burial for the past 50 years. The cemetery places pay a host to several national monuments as well.

The eye-witnesses were baffled over what they had witnessed. Speaking with the media, they shared their thought and opinions on the situation.

“Literally, she was stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn off for Hymers school,” the witness said as quoted in the report. “She was dancing with a skeleton.

“It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking!”, he stated.

Another said that the dancing nun fiasco for the people may be a part of an arts and entertainment project.

Whether it was a staged act or an act of self-satisfaction, the clip has certainly raised our eyebrows.