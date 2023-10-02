Woman, daughter murdered in Lahore

LAHORE: In a horrific incident a woman and her 20-year-old daughter were murdered in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the factory area police station premises where a woman and her 20-year-old daughter were murdered with a sharp object at their home.

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Shakeela and 20-year-old Alisha. Police and forensic team reached the spot of incident immediately.

The police officials said that the dead bodies were found on the upper portion of their home. The sharp object that was used to kill the duo was sent for forensic and the dead bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Earlier in a separate incident mother murdered her only daughter in cold blood in a harrowing incident occurring in Rizvia Society.

According to details, the incident is being investigated and a postmortem of the deceased has been ordered by the local police after the development was reported to them earlier in the day.

The mother had tried to kill herself after murdering her daughter but survived, she is severely injured and currently under treatment in a local medical facility.

The slain woman named Nuzhat married Shehryar a month prior to the murder, son-in-law to Waqar-un-Nisa who he believes tried committing suicide after murdering her only child.