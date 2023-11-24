Woman dies after falling off bike during robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman died while her husband and son sustained injuries after falling off a motorcycle during a robbery attempt near Karachi’s Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place on Friday night near Karachi’s Baldia Town.

The affected citizen told the media that he lost control of his motorcycle when armed muggers snatched the purse from his wife.

After falling off the bike, the woman died on the spot while her husband and child sustained serious injuries. The injured people were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, DIG Asad Raza took notice of the incident and ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

An alarming rise is being witnessed in the incidents of street crime in the metropolis. Over 100 people have been killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during the current year.

Earlier in November, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir.

55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir district.

Haider Raza was returning home from a bank when suspected robbers riding a motorcycle pulled over beside him near the victim’s house.

One of his accomplices got down, walked up to Raza, and asked him at gunpoint to hand over his cash and cell-phone. When Raza offered resistance, he shot him, killing him on the spot.