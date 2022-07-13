Woman dies after being ‘boiled alive’ in cauldron by husband

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was baldly tortured and allegedly burnt alive by her husband in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman was found dead at a school located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 4. The woman had been beaten and burnt alive by her husband in a boiling cauldron, they said.

As per the initial investigation, the husband, Aashiq, used to force her wife, identified as Nargis, into illicit relations and killed her after she refused for immoral activities.

“The husband brutally tortured his wife and burnt her alive in front of children by putting Nargis in a boiling cauldron,” SHO Saleem Awan told media.

He, according to police, fled the scene with his three children after committing a crime.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the case.

