Woman dies week after Bangkok bar fire, raising toll to 34

A 20-year-old woman died Sunday of injuries sustained in a huge Bangkok bar fire one week ago, health authorities said, bringing the death toll from the blaze to 34.

The devastating fire tore through the popular Rong Beer Na Lad Phrao bar and restaurant on the night of July 12, rapidly engulfing the live music venue.

Most of the victims died from smoke inhalation, police told AFP last week, while others died in hospital from severe burn injuries.

Investigators were examining the cause of the fire and why it was so deadly, with many of the victims’ bodies found by the toilets and officials questioning whether fire exits were obstructed.

A building safety expert told AFP earlier that Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao appeared to have lacked the safety systems required for the large crowds and live music events it hosted.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, operated by Bangkok city authorities, said Apinya Sukthongsa, 20, died in hospital early Sunday.

Around 70 people were injured in the fire and 13 were still in intensive care units, the Erawan centre said.

Thailand’s approach to health and safety regulations — particularly in bars and nightclubs — has long raised concerns.

In 2009, a blaze tore through Bangkok’s Santika club during New Year celebrations, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.