Woman discovers winning $3 million lottery after check email spam folder

A woman, 55, from Oakland County has discovered that she had won a $3 million lottery after checking her email spam folder for a missing email.

The lucky woman named Laura Spears had reportedly bought a ticket for the December 31 Mega Millions drawing on MichiganLottery.com. The prize was multiplied to $3 million after she won a $1 million prize money.

According to the reports, each Mega Millions play is only $2. Players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” for an additional $1 per play that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

She told Michigan Lottery officials that she saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so she got on my account and bought a ticket.

She added that a few days later, she was looking for a missing email from someone, so she checked the spam folder in my email account.

Laura Spears said, “That’s when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million.”

The lady visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize where she said that the prize money will help her plan early retirement and she would share the prize with her family.

The lottery winner said, “I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize.”

