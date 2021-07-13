Woman duct-taped to seat after she tried to open plane door mid-flight

Unruly behaviour and tantrums by passengers on-board a flight is not a new thing and we all have come across many videos of such incidents on the internet.

One such incident was recently reported in the USA where a woman allegedly tried opening the door of the aircraft mid-air. While the crew initially tried to calm her down, they were ultimately forced to use a strict way to deal with nuisance.

Dramatic footages of the incident that have now gone viral show this woman being tied to her seat with the help of duct tape.

American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after trying to open aircraft door midflight. Video by lol.ariee https://t.co/4Awon2l0cz pic.twitter.com/wAMM8FDE0a — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2021

The incident took place on an American Airlines flight from Texas to North Carolina. The woman in question reportedly had a ‘mental breakdown’ and tried to open the door of the aircraft to get out, nearly an hour after this 3 hour-long flight took off.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lol.airee, it is explained how the pilot told other passengers onboard that emergency measures had to be taken to deal with a First Class passenger who had ‘an outburst’.

The uploader went on to mention that the staff was seen ‘running up and down the aisle, frantically kind of like whispering to each other’ at 1:30 AM.

Things apparently escalated when the flight attendants tried to calm down the woman. It got so out of hand for a while that she even tried biting and scratching some of the attendants while screaming she needed to ‘get off this plane’, according to a LadBible report.

Eventually, the staff was able to restrain the woman with the help of duct tapes until the flight safely landed at its destination.

The TikToker, who managed to capture a glimpse of the woman duct-taped to her seat, said the attendants ‘should have a better way of going about it’