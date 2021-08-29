Woman fights off mountain lion with her bare hands to save 5-year-old son

A woman fought off a mountain lion with her bare hands by punching and fearlessly striking the predator to save her five-year-old son in California.

A mountain lion attacked a five-year-old boy in California and dragged him for about 45 yards across the front yard of the house.

The unnamed woman has taken a brave step to take on the mountain lion, punched the 30-kilogram animal and managed to scare the predator away by striking it, forcing it to leave the boy, according to a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The spokesperson said, “The true hero of this story is his mom because she absolutely saved her son’s life. She ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son.”

Later, the boy, who sustained traumatic injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital by the woman and her husband. The 5-year-old boy sustained wounds to his head and upper torso, however, he was in a stable condition.