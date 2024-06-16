Woman finds bug in ice cream tub goes viral

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Noida woman found a Centipede in a tub of vanilla ice cream ordered from an online food delivery application.

The woman named Deepa Devi was planning to make a mango shake for her five-year-old son ordered the ice cream on Saturday but discovered the bug in the ice cream as soon as she lifted the lid of the tub.

Soon after seeing the many-legged intruder, the woman captured the experience on video.

The footage begins with Deepa displaying an unused ice cream tub.

Upon opening the lid, a frozen centipede is revealed latched onto it.

The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking questions about food safety standards.

Deepa has registered a complaint with Blinkit, and the e-commerce company refunded the Rs 195 cost of the ice cream.