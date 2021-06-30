Shop dummy: Woman finds her son’s ‘twin’ in clothing store  

WALES: A woman was left astonished when she found a mannequin in a clothing store that looked identical to her five-year-old son in Wales, UK.

According to the details, the mannequin was first spotted by the Louise’s niece in the store. She sent her a photo of the mannequin she spotted in the clothing store.

When Louise showed the photo to her son, Austin, he was surprised to see “himself” in the picture. Talking to a local news outlet, she said, “Austin kept saying ‘that just looks like me!’ And then he looked closer and thought, ‘What am I doing there?”

The child then realized he did not get those clothes because the mannequin was originally wearing a pair of pyjamas.”

“He then went, ‘That’s not me, who’s that?’ He looked at it again, and couldn’t understand what’s going on,” she added.

She then decided to take her son to the store in Swansea city centre to meet his “double”.

Louise said, “Honestly, I just couldn’t believe it. Nobody knows their child more than the parent. Their facial features were the same, the mannequin’s feet stood the way Austin stood, and even the hairstyle matched the way Austin’s hair was cut. It’s just unbelievable.”

She said that Austin could not stop laughing at seeing his “twin” and kept on touching his hair.