Woman ‘gang-raped’ by five men in Jhelum

JHELUM: In another gang-rape incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Punjab’s Jhelum district, ARY News reported.

According to a complaint lodged with police by the victim’s husband, five armed men broke into the house of a woman in Jhelum who was reportedly pregnant.

The armed men first tied the husband of the woman and gang-raped her.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation. The victim woman was referred to a hospital for her medical examination.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab took notice of the incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

In one such incident, a Karachi woman was gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

WOMAN ‘GANG-RAPED’ ON BOARD KARACHI-BOUND TRAIN BY RAILWAY STAFFERS

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.

The FIR stated that the woman passenger purchased an economy class ticket for Karachi and when the Bahauddin Zakariya Express reached Rohri station, two ticket checkers and their in-charge allegedly lured her into a trap of offering a seat in the AC bogie.

