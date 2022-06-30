Woman gang-raped on Rawalpindi-bound train

FAISALABAD: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two security guards on a train heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the victim was travelling to Rawalpindi to meet his sister when two security guards – identified as Sohail and Rashid – subjected her to sexual assault.

The women disembarked from the train after reaching Faisalabad and reported the ordeal to the railways’ police.

In a statement, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has confirmed that the railways’ police have taken the suspects into custody. Further action would be taken after receiving medical report, the police official said.

Read More: Woman ‘gang-raped’ on board Karachi-bound train by railway staffers

In a similar case, a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express. A local court sent all accused in Bahauddin Zakaria Express gang-rape case to jail on judicial remand.

Police said that the railway staffers had allegedly gang-raped the lady when she was returning to Karachi from Multan. A case had been filed at the City Railway police station, whereas, the victim identified two suspects during the identification parade.

Comments