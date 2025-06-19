Woman, girl die as dumper overturns onto car in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another road accident in Karachi, involving a dumper, a woman and girl lost their lives as heavy vehicle overturned onto a car in the port city.

As per details, a speeding dumper overturned onto a car on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, resulting in the deaths of a young girl and a woman, rescue officials confirmed.

While another woman was injured in the accident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital. The identification of the deceased and injured is yet to be known.

Earlier, a speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner.

As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony.

Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody.

The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.