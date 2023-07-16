29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 17, 2023
Woman gives birth on railway line in Sargodha

Abdul Hannan
Abdul Hannan
Abdul Hannan

SARGODHA: A deserving woman gave birth on a railway line while walking towards the hospital in Sargodha, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A deserving woman was walking towards the hospital but she could no more bear labour pains near a railway line. A citizen immediately called Rescue 1122 after witnessing the woman’s deteriorated situation.

The woman’s condition got critical when a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene. The woman gave birth at a railway line with the help of women officials of the Rescue 1122.

After the delivery, the woman and infant were immediately shifted to the hospital.

