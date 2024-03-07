Woman gives birth to baby on roadside in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a woman gave birth to a baby on the roadside near Karachi’s National Stadium, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials, after giving birth, the woman lost consciousness.

The police officials nearby promptly responded to the situation and transferred the woman to the nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The hospital administration reported that the woman’s condition is now stable, and the newborn is in good health, averting any imminent danger.

Earlier to this, a woman gave birth to a baby on the premises of a hospital after the staff at the health facility allegedly refused to treat her.

According to the details, the woman delivered a baby on the premises of Chelhar hospital after allegedly being denied entry by the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Tharparkar deputy commissioner formed a committee headed by District Health Office Dr Gordhan Das to probe the matter. He directed the committee to submit its investigation report as soon as possible.