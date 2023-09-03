Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A woman gave birth to quintuplets at a local hospital in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to hospital sources, the woman gave birth to four girls and a boy.

The lady gave birth to the quintuplets at Sir Sadiq Hospital on Saturday, sources said, adding the babies were all healthy, but were kept at the hospital’s intensive care ward because of their premature birth.

Earlier, a woman gave birth to sextuplets (six babies) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital in Karachi.

According to Director JPMC, the woman gave birth to the sextuplets via normal delivery, and five out of six children were born alive. “One of the female children could not survive,” he said, adding that among the five surviving children four are boys while one of them is a girl.

He shared that the surviving children have been shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) nursery after having breathing issues.